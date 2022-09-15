Achieve a Healthy Scalp With the Best Shampoo

Ingredients You Should Look For in a Shampoo

Shampoo is an essential part of your hair care routine. A good product can make every day a good hair day. But choosing the right one from the sea of similar-looking options can be a daunting task. To make your job a bit easier, we have curated a well-researched buying guide that can help you make an error-free choice.

Before buying shampoo, you should know which ingredients to look out for. Read on to explore them:

Vitamin B3

Due to poor blood circulation, hair follicles can shrink and become dormant. Niacin or vitamin B3 improves blood circulation and keeps the hair follicles active. It also minimizes hair loss by preventing inflammation in the scalp.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 plays a significant role in boosting hair growth as well as revitalization. It carries oxygen to the scalp so that hair follicles can produce new hair.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E has natural anti-oxidizing properties that help support a healthy scalp and hair. It prevents hair loss by reducing the number of free radicals and oxidative stress, which are responsible for hair breakage. It also boosts shine while stimulating hair growth.

Biotin

Biotin or vitamin B7 is known for its positive effects on hair, like strengthening hair and reducing breakage. So, it is often present in various hair care products as an active ingredient. It also promotes follicle growth by accelerating keratin production in hair and thus thickens hair.

Tea-tree oil

Tea-tree oil can serve as an excellent treatment for dandruff owing to its antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, it helps keep your scalp healthy while promoting hair growth.

Peppermint

Peppermint oil causes a tingling feeling that increases blood circulation across the hair follicles. Increased blood flow helps in preventing hair loss while improving hair growth.

What You Should Consider Before Buying a Shampoo

Below, we have shed light on a few factors that you should consider before adding your new shampoo to your shopping cart.

Brand

Select a brand that is clear and transparent about its product ingredients. Before investing in a product, be sure to read its ingredients and formulation. You can also refer to the customer reviews in the feedback section.

Hair type

Some shampoos are designed to suit all hair types, but many come carefully developed for a particular hair type. While regular hair requires a lightweight volumizing formula, dry locks need a nourishing product that has natural oils. So, it would be great to consider your hair type before investing in a product. To make a quick decision, you can check the product’s label.

Scent

Each shampoo features a distinctive scent. Some products have fragrances that fade in a few minutes, while others have a long-lasting smell. If you do not like to carry an unpleasant scent, go for a shampoo whose smell is light, natural, and matches your preference.

Packaging

Most of the shampoos come packed in convenient bottles. Some bottles need to be squeezed, while others come with a dispenser that you have to pump. So, go for a product that you find easy to use

Vegan and cruelty-free

If you want to make a guilt-free purchase, make sure to purchase a vegan- and animal-friendly shampoo. Fortunately, you can easily get numerous such products on the market.

Product texture

Go for a lightweight shampoo with a non-sticky formula that doesn’t weigh your hair down. It should nourish your hair while maintaining its flexibility and suppleness.

Safety

Always go for a shampoo that has natural, organic, and plant-based ingredients if you want to keep your scalp and hair healthy and free from harmful side effects. You can consider a product safe if it is free from parabens, sulfates, silicone, and gluten. You should also make sure your shampoo is color-safe if you have chemically treated hair.

Factors To Consider When You Have an Oily Scalp

If you have an oily scalp, then you should choose your shampoo wisely, keeping in mind the following things.

Steer clear of shampoos that are moisturizing, smoothing, or hydrating, as they tend to add unnecessary moisture to an already oily scalp.

Go for balancing, strengthening, and volumizing products because most of them are non-hydrating and effectively remove extra oil.

You can also try a clarifying shampoo to combat your extra-oily scalp conditions. But make sure not to overuse it, as this may lead to a dry scalp.

You can also use a double shampoo — one to address your oily scalp, and the other one for refreshing your strands.

Drugstore vs. Salon Shampoos

When it comes to purchasing luxurious and reputed shampoos, people tend to invest a lot of time figuring out which one has the most promising formula. Salon-quality shampoos are more likely to offer unique and good-quality ingredients — which makes them exceptionally pricey.

On the other hand, drugstore shampoos do contain high-grade ingredients found in salon products but only in small amounts. These shampoos are usually free of harmful and harsh chemicals. Typically, affordable shampoos might strip your hair of its natural oils, which could prove to be brutal on dry or color-treated hair types. But don’t worry, as now many sulfate-free and paraben-free options are also available at affordable prices. Plus, you can also try alternating between salon-brand and drugstore shampoos if you find them within your budget.