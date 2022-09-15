Achieve a Healthy Scalp With the Best Shampoo

Need some help deciding which shampoo will work the best for your hair? Check out our list below, where we have rounded up some of the leading shampoos of 2022 that are perfect for hair that needs some extra help.
Reviewing the Top Shampoos of 2022
TRESemmé Shampoo – Best Overall
This product’s lightweight formula is perfect for users that want luscious hair that doesn’t feel heavy or weighed down. You can use this rich lathering shampoo on a daily basis because of its safe formula. Its patented technology also makes it safe for color-treated hair as it doesn’t let the color fade. Thanks to its effective and expert-recommended formula, we consider it the best overall on the list.
- Perfect for adding moisture
- Leaves hair soft and shiny
- Great budget pick
- Packaging is flimsy
Tea Tree Shampoo – Invigorating Formula
Featuring a fresh peppermint scent, this hair care product offers an incredible aromatherapy experience and leaves your hair with a lasting fragrance. Since this cleanser is safe to use and does not contain parabens, you can use it every day for a refreshing experience. It is also easy to use and lathers well. Moreover, this cleanser is color-safe, suitable for all types of hair, and can be used by everyone.
- Leaves hair shiny and manageable
- Vegan and paraben-free formula
- Great for oily hair
- Intense minty scent
Garnier Fructis Shampoo – Safest Formula
Containing vitamins B3 and B6, this shampoo helps increase the flow of oxygenated blood to your hair follicles, promoting hair repair and revitalization. It is also ideal for all hair types, thanks to its dye-free, silicone-free, and paraben-free formula. Plus, it is free from any animal-derived ingredients and comes in a recyclable plastic bottle, thus offering a guilt-free purchase.
- Leaves hair feeling light
- Free from harmful chemicals
- An animal-friendly and environment-friendly product
- Has a strong fragrance
Paul Mitchell Shampoo – Most Versatile
This product is formulated with only premium ingredients to guarantee satisfaction. Massaging your hair regularly with this color-safe shampoo can help you attain a perfect moisture balance and the desired volume. This vegan product is also gluten-free and vegan-free, so you can use it daily without worrying about harmful side effects. It is considered the most versatile product as it can also be used as a great and effective body wash. Plus, it comes in elegant packaging and can serve as an excellent gifting option on various occasions.
- Refreshing and moisturizing formula
- Features light scent
- Removes buildup without stripping hair
- Difficult to dispense
Nexxus Shampoo – Excellent Moisturization
Since it is enriched with a replenishing caviar complex and elastin protein, it provides excellent moisturization and revitalization to your hair without weighing them down or limiting the flexibility of your strands. This rehydrating shampoo also visibly rejuvenates and treats dry hair while offering long-lasting shine. Thanks to its safe, lightweight, and silicone-free formula, you can use this shampoo daily for the care your hair needs, irrespective of your hair type.
- Provides all-day moisture
- Has a lightweight formula
- Moisturizes dry hair
- Leaves an oily effect
A Buying Guide to Shampoo
Ingredients You Should Look For in a Shampoo
Before buying shampoo, you should know which ingredients to look out for. Read on to explore them:
Vitamin B3
Due to poor blood circulation, hair follicles can shrink and become dormant. Niacin or vitamin B3 improves blood circulation and keeps the hair follicles active. It also minimizes hair loss by preventing inflammation in the scalp.
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6 plays a significant role in boosting hair growth as well as revitalization. It carries oxygen to the scalp so that hair follicles can produce new hair.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E has natural anti-oxidizing properties that help support a healthy scalp and hair. It prevents hair loss by reducing the number of free radicals and oxidative stress, which are responsible for hair breakage. It also boosts shine while stimulating hair growth.
Biotin
Biotin or vitamin B7 is known for its positive effects on hair, like strengthening hair and reducing breakage. So, it is often present in various hair care products as an active ingredient. It also promotes follicle growth by accelerating keratin production in hair and thus thickens hair.
Tea-tree oil
Tea-tree oil can serve as an excellent treatment for dandruff owing to its antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, it helps keep your scalp healthy while promoting hair growth.
Peppermint
Peppermint oil causes a tingling feeling that increases blood circulation across the hair follicles. Increased blood flow helps in preventing hair loss while improving hair growth.
What You Should Consider Before Buying a Shampoo
Below, we have shed light on a few factors that you should consider before adding your new shampoo to your shopping cart.
Brand
Select a brand that is clear and transparent about its product ingredients. Before investing in a product, be sure to read its ingredients and formulation. You can also refer to the customer reviews in the feedback section.
Hair type
Some shampoos are designed to suit all hair types, but many come carefully developed for a particular hair type. While regular hair requires a lightweight volumizing formula, dry locks need a nourishing product that has natural oils. So, it would be great to consider your hair type before investing in a product. To make a quick decision, you can check the product’s label.
Scent
Each shampoo features a distinctive scent. Some products have fragrances that fade in a few minutes, while others have a long-lasting smell. If you do not like to carry an unpleasant scent, go for a shampoo whose smell is light, natural, and matches your preference.
Packaging
Most of the shampoos come packed in convenient bottles. Some bottles need to be squeezed, while others come with a dispenser that you have to pump. So, go for a product that you find easy to use
Vegan and cruelty-free
If you want to make a guilt-free purchase, make sure to purchase a vegan- and animal-friendly shampoo. Fortunately, you can easily get numerous such products on the market.
Product texture
Go for a lightweight shampoo with a non-sticky formula that doesn’t weigh your hair down. It should nourish your hair while maintaining its flexibility and suppleness.
Safety
Always go for a shampoo that has natural, organic, and plant-based ingredients if you want to keep your scalp and hair healthy and free from harmful side effects. You can consider a product safe if it is free from parabens, sulfates, silicone, and gluten. You should also make sure your shampoo is color-safe if you have chemically treated hair.
Factors To Consider When You Have an Oily Scalp
If you have an oily scalp, then you should choose your shampoo wisely, keeping in mind the following things.
- Steer clear of shampoos that are moisturizing, smoothing, or hydrating, as they tend to add unnecessary moisture to an already oily scalp.
- Go for balancing, strengthening, and volumizing products because most of them are non-hydrating and effectively remove extra oil.
- You can also try a clarifying shampoo to combat your extra-oily scalp conditions. But make sure not to overuse it, as this may lead to a dry scalp.
- You can also use a double shampoo — one to address your oily scalp, and the other one for refreshing your strands.
Drugstore vs. Salon Shampoos
When it comes to purchasing luxurious and reputed shampoos, people tend to invest a lot of time figuring out which one has the most promising formula. Salon-quality shampoos are more likely to offer unique and good-quality ingredients — which makes them exceptionally pricey.
On the other hand, drugstore shampoos do contain high-grade ingredients found in salon products but only in small amounts. These shampoos are usually free of harmful and harsh chemicals. Typically, affordable shampoos might strip your hair of its natural oils, which could prove to be brutal on dry or color-treated hair types. But don’t worry, as now many sulfate-free and paraben-free options are also available at affordable prices. Plus, you can also try alternating between salon-brand and drugstore shampoos if you find them within your budget.
