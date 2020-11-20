What a chameleon! Cardi B loves changing up her look through bright new hair colors — almost as much as we love to watch her do it!

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is known for being brave and bold when it comes to just about everything, including her hairstyles. Whether she’s attending an awards show or simply striking a pose in an Instagram post, she likes to play around with different looks.

A lot of these styles are achieved through wigs, some of which are seriously epic. For instance, the 27-year-old wore a crimped red one that was almost seven feet long when dressing up as Poison Ivy for Halloween in 2019.

But as much as she loves to play it up and go full glam, she also doesn’t shy away from showing off her natural hair, either. On Friday, March 13, the “I Like It” singer took to her Instagram Story to show off her voluminous curls. “Look at my hair. This is dead-ass my f–cking real hair,” she says in a video, wearing a cozy robe with the shower running in the background. And she loves it! Before she hops in the shower, though, she says, “Wow, I’m so proud of myself.”

When it comes to embracing this natural texture, she has a DIY hair mask that she says “is really good for curl patterns” like hers and her daughter Kulture’s. Back in June, she shared her super simple recipe via Instagram Story, which includes avocados, argan oil, mayonnaise, honey, castor oil, raw eggs and a banana blended together.

“My hair gets like this when you blow dry it,” she said in the Instagram Story. “Then two days later it looks puff puff like this, even when you braid it.”

From multitone blues to bombshell blondes, keep scrolling to check out Cardi B’s brightest hair colors.

