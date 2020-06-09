Homemade hair care! Cardi B took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 8, to share her recipe for a homemade hair mask that she swears makes her locks shiny and much less frizzy.

While the DIY-treatment did contain some commonly used hair products such as argan oil, it also included several food staples such as avocado, raw eggs, bananas and mayonnaise. “I’m doing a hair mask for Kulture,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 27, explained at the time, referring to her 22-month-old daughter. “This is avocado, I just finished putting [in] the argan oil, I’m going to put mayonnaise, castor oil, olive oil … and I’m about to put [in] eggs and honey.”

The Grammy winner added: “It’s a lot, right? It’s for me and Kulture.”

After adding a massive scoop of mayonnaise to her avocado mixture, the musician tossed in some honey, a raw egg and “a lot of black castor oil” before throwing the whole thing in a blender “so the avocado meat won’t be in your f–king head.”

As Cardi quipped: “It’s really hard to take avocado chunks off your head.”

However, the New York native wasn’t quite done with her homemade treatment just yet. Before blending everything together, she added a banana for “nutrients” and another raw egg.

“All of this sh-t is good for the hair, you know what I’m saying?” she declared.

Once the mask was sufficiently smooth, Cardi put in Kulture’s hair and marveled at how the treatment brought out the toddler’s curl pattern.

Before putting the treatment in her own hair, the “I Like It” singer showed off her natural strands. “This is really how my hair is,” she said, grabbing her frizzy mane. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it and two days later it just gets puffed up. Even when you braid it, this is my hair texture. My hair is not curly … my sh-t just don’t get curly at all.”

Explaining the benefits of her hair mask, Cardi noted it helps keep her locks hydrated and healthy. “It’s just a good hair mask to help your hair grow,” she said. “All the good things that you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair. You’re not gonna put soda in your hair because soda is not good for your body so it’s definitely not good for your hair.”

Later, the Hustlers star showed off what her hair looked like after she was finished using the mask and had rinsed it out. “It’s nice and shiny,” she explained.

In a separate Instagram post, the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum gushed about her new look. “The end results of all that sh-t I put on my hair earlier😩😂😂. Treat your hair ladies,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting on the stairs, warning others to stay away from wigs. “It helps with hair growth ALOT!”