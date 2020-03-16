Cardi B Is Proud Of Her Natural Hair

Cardi B loves changing up her look, using all kinds of different bright, bold and neutral wigs. But recently, she also made a point that she’s proud of her natural, wavy, hair.

On Friday, March 13, the “I Like It” singer took to Instagram Stories to show off her voluminous curls. “Look at my hair. This is dead-ass my f–cking real hair,” she says in a video, wearing a cozy robe with the shower running in the background. “Yes! Lemme wash it.”

Before she hops in the shower, though, she says, “Wow, I’m so proud of myself.” And she should be! It looks great.

In the next clip, she seems to be finished cleaning her hair and has straightened one side into a sleek style, showcasing the impressive below-the-chest length.

This behind-the-scenes insight is something we’ve rarely ever seen from the rapper before. After all, the Grammy award-winning artist favors lots of playful hair pieces that vary in length, color and style depending on the occasion.

For 2019 Halloween, the hit-maker dressed up as a super sexy Poison Ivy with an epically long wavy red wig that laid along the floor as she posed for pics. More recently, she matched her butt-length purple hair to her $20,000 Hermés bag when joining her husband Offset at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday, February 16.

However, she can keep it pretty chill, too. For instance, at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the songstress rocked a sleek, straight bob.

“Cardi is known for her bold looks, but we kept it low-key,” the hairstylist behind the look, Tokyo Stylez, told Us. “As a team, we decided short and shiny would be best for the hair, since the look was busy. Cardi loves a simple moment!”

We love the wide range and diversity the 27-year-old has when it comes to her overall look.

