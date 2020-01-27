Singer Ella Mai made a strong case for wearing red eyeshadow at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The R&B Album of the Year nominee got glammed up by celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng using a lineup of top-rated Shiseido products — and the beauty expert gave Us some behind-the-scenes scoop about how the look came to life.

The 25-year-old star lit up the red carpet in a fire-engine-red custom Emporio Armani gown and an elegant diamond necklace. To complement her sexy, chic ensemble, Cheng opted for a relatively simple makeup look, consisting of glowy, flawless skin, subtle winged eyeliner and just a touch of red eyeshadow to match her gown.

“Ella has these beautiful almond-shaped eyes that I love accentuating,” explained the makeup artist. “With this gown, I wanted to do a smokier eye but instead of a classic black I incorporated the red from the gown as the main hue.”

She continued, “I was thrilled when I got word that her dress was going to be this rich beautiful red as I love to playing with shades of red and pink on the eyes. I think it’s such a beautiful and ﬂattering color on all skin tones.”

One of Cheng’s favorite products in her red carpet arsenal is Shiseido Skin Refreshing Foundation, which made Mai’s skin look positively radiant. The makeup artist raved, “The formula works on everyone and it leaves the skin with a very beautiful satin ﬁnish which has been photographing beautifully for the red carpet but also looking very natural in person which is always the balance I aim for.”

Keep scrolling to find out how Mai’s beauty look came to life using Beautyblender makeup sponges and Shiseido makeup!