Taking their time. Offset opened up about hitting pause on future collaborations with Cardi B as the couple self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the quarantine, she’s been working but not so much,” the Migos rapper, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, April 7, while discussing his new Quibi show, SKRRT With Offset. “She likes to go in to the studio; I work better at home. There’s not a lot of work being done, but we’re just trying to hold our singles’ advance till everything get back popping because for us, as artists, to give fans the biggest thing ever, the biggest project, it has to be around for a full rundown.”

Offset went on to explain that he wants to put his entire effort behind his next project. “So [if] I put out music now, it’s fun, it’d be a fun thing only and I take my music so serious that I would wait till the time is right,” he elaborated. “‘Cause even if you drop an album right now, you can’t tour and that’s what usually happens right behind that. That’s how you get the fans to feel your project even more — by being there with them and performing.”

In the meantime, fans can connect with the musician via his Quibi series. Cardi, 27, and their 20-month-old daughter, Kulture, make a special appearance in an episode to surprise children affected by cancer.

“We were just trying to give back to those kids who are going through their health issues and fighting a strong battle against cancer,” he said. “I partnered up with American Cancer Society. We’ve been partnered for the last two years and I just help to raise money to fund more research on cancer ‘cause, you know, it’s killing our people. Just to be able to touch those kids, give them a lifetime experience from me and Cardi and the smiles on their faces, the enjoyment that came behind it was just beautiful.”

Another famous face featured on the show is car enthusiast Jay Leno. The guest spot happened after Offset bumped into the comedian, 69, at the airport. “It was meant to be,” he recalled, sharing that the former late-night host was immediately on board with the idea of showing off his collection.

While the Grammy nominee is glad SKRRT might take viewers’ minds off the state of the world, he noted that he has been personally affected by the pandemic. “We’ve been doing good actually. You know, just staying focused, staying at home,” he told Us. “I’ve been recording. I have a studio in my house. We’ve been practicing safety because I have two family members in North Carolina — they’re kind of older, 62 and 68, my aunt and my uncle — who has it and I understand how dangerous this is. I understand that people are bored and it’s hard to sit at home, but it’s the best thing to do when we’re going through a crisis.”

SKRRT With Offset is now available to stream on Quibi.

