What Is Quibi and What Shows Are Including? Everything to Know

In need of more content? Your wish is Quibi’s command. The new streaming service officially launches in the United States and Canada on Monday, April 6.

Quibi — short for “quick bites” is the first entertainment platform designed for mobile phones, featuring original content from Hollywood’s biggest names in entertainment. At launch, there will be 50 new programs.

All episodes of the new shows are 10 minutes or less and all content is divided into three categories: Movies in Chapters, Unscripted Series and Docs and Daily Essentials.

Movies in Chapters are large stories told in chapters that are 7 to 10 minutes in length; Unscripted Series includes shows about food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentary and more; Docs and Daily Essentials are just that: delivering the day’s news and information in 5-6 minute quick bites.

Quibi will release 25 new episodes — or approximately three hours of new content — each day. In the first year, they plan to release 8,500 quick bites of content and 175 original shows.

As for pricing, Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads. However, the service is offering a 90-day free trial for a limited time if users sign up before the end of April.

Of course, there is a bit of hesitation in the current climate, as the app is made for those constantly on-the-go.

“Honestly, we don’t know what to expect,” Chief Executive Meg Whitman told MarketWatch on Thursday, April 2.”People still have their in-between moments to be entertained, whether after homeschooling or Zoom meetings. We shall have to wait and see.”

Scroll through the gallery below for a few programs available to watch at launch: