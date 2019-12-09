



Vogue is upping its Kulture coverage! The 16-month-old and her famous mom, Cardi B , appear on the magazine’s January 2020 cover, marking the infant’s first time as a cover girl.

In the portrait — shot by famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz — Cardi B, 27, wears a low-cut red dress from the Michael Kors Collection with matching Jimmy Choo pumps, while Kulture — her daughter with husband Offset — wears red shorts.

In the magazine’s cover story, the “I Like It” rapper discusses her new role as parent. “Being a mom — how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental,” she explains. “Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.”

She also discusses her choice to give Offset another child: “When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

Cardi B — who claimed earlier this month that her 27-year-old husband’s Instagram had been hacked after he allegedly messaged Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend — tells Vogue that Kulture’s future is her biggest focus.

“I could shake my ass, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom,” she says. “All the time I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my ass, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the s—t that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”

She continues: “If my daughter wants to go to college, that’s OK, but I just want her to be an owner of whatever the f—k she wants to own. Just be an owner. Be the boss.”