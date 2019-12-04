



United front! Cardi B has husband Offset’s back and is claiming his Instagram account was hacked after Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, alleged she got a private message from the Migos rapper.

“We look crazy …don’t mind us y’all we both sick and just woke up …anyways we not going to entertain bullsh–t” Cardi B, 27, captioned an Instagram video addressing the drama on Tuesday, December 3.

In the video, the “Rodeo” singer explains that her husband’s account was hacked as the 27-year-old holds their daughter, Kulture, 16 months, in the background. “Hey, guys, as you can see, this guy’s Instagram has been hacked,” she started the video.

After alluding to past cheating allegations, saying, “Babe, I know you’ve done some dumb s–t,” the Hustlers actress got real with her followers. “We been so good,” she continued. “We had a sweet weekend. Life has been good. He wasn’t going to play himself like that.”

Throughout the video, Offset kept quiet until then end when he added, “Go ahead, y’all.”

On Tuesday, the “Red Room” singer’s Twitter account posted NSFW messages a minute apart, which got fans attention. The messages have since been deleted. Then, Jade — who alleged in a pending court case that Cardi B ordered an attack on her at a strip club in August 2018 for allegedly sleeping with Offset — posted a video on her Instagram account showing the direct message that the Migos rapper allegedly sent her the same day.

“Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ???????” she captioned the video that shows her opening a message from him. “Theirs a lot of s–t I haven’t exposed yet , but there’s a time for that 😭😭😭🌈 I’m the QUEEN 👑 of talking s–t now I’m backing it up 🎼😂🤡.”

The message on her DM says, “Miss u fr,” and it appears to be from Offset’s account. The couple denies that the message was sent by him, saying it was part of a hack on his Instagram account that happened earlier on Tuesday.

In September, Cardi and Offset celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary with social media tributes to one another. “9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby. We keep learning and growing. That’s what marriage about,” the “I Like It” rapper captioned a photo of the couple together at the time.

The “Don’t Lose Me” singer shared a video montage of his love writing, “Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life.”

There have been ups and downs in the couple’s romance including a split in December 2018 after infidelity rumors on Offset’s part surfaced. In February, Cardi was wearing her engagement ring again and the two made their reunion official by attending the Grammy Awards together the same month.