Cardi B Says She and Husband Offset Have Split: ‘We Grew Out of Love’

It’s over. Cardi B said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, December 4, that she and husband Offset have called it quits after one year of marriage.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 26, said in the clip, in which she appeared to be topless. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she concluded. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

The Migos rapper, 26, who shares 5-month-old daughter Kulture with Cardi, seemingly confirmed the breakup, commenting on her post with “Y’all won.”

Some fans thought that Cardi was joking with her post, which she captioned, “There you go..peace and love.”

“This is a prank,” one commenter suggested.

The split comes three days after Offset raved to Us Weekly about his wife’s skills as a new mom and talked about spending Christmas with her.

“She’s flying private jets for baby girl to be with her,” he told Us on Saturday, December 1, at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in L.A. “She’s paying a lot of money, but it’s all love for Kulture. And that’s who she do everything for first and I respect it. She’s a new mom. A lot of new moms don’t know what to do. She’s learning fast. We’re growing together and it’s the best thing.”

“I’m proud of getting married,” he added. “That’s a big thing in my life.”

The couple secretly tied the knot in September 2017 and weathered cheating allegations earlier this year after videos surfaced online that appeared to show Offset in bed with other women.

Cardi B was vocal about the rumors and defended her decision to stay with him. “I want to work out my s–t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why,” she told Cosmopolitan in April. “I’m not your property. This is my life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!