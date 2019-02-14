Flashing that bling once again! Cardi B is back to sporting her engagement ring following a brief split from her husband, Offset — and just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, added a series of videos to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 14, including one that showed off her new bright red hair and cleavage in a plunging dress. As she was filming one clip in the mirror, her gigantic 8-carat diamond ring was noticeably front and center.

The night before, Cardi and the Migos member, 27, attended the Ignite Angels and Devils Pre-Valentine’s Day Party in Bel Air, California. The “Bodak Yellow” songstress could be seen flaunting her jeweled hand as she strategically placed it on the chest of her beau while the two posed for pictures.

Cardi ditched the diamond in December 2018 before she announced that the pair had split. The Bronx-born artist was spotted without the ring while filming a music video hours before taking to Instagram to reveal they had “grew out of love.”

The couple — who secretly tied the knot with in September 2017 and share 7-month-old daughter Kulture — have since seemingly reconciled. Cardi admitted in January 2019 that she and Offset are “working things out.”

Cardi and Offset packed on heavy PDA while walking the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10. At one point, the “Money” rapper even grabbed her beau’s face and licked his tongue.

Later that night, Offset joined his wife on stage as Cardi made history becoming the first solo female artist to ever win Best Rap Album. During her acceptance speech, she looked adoringly at him and said, “Husband, thank you. Nah, seriously he was like, ‘You want to do this album, girl, you going to have this baby and we going to make this album.’”

The weekend before the Grammys, the two stepped out to attend a pre-Super Bowl club event in Atlanta, Georgia. “We always going to be a family that’s together,” Cardi told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “My baby love us both.”

