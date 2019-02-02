Not over yet. Cardi B‘s latest comments about Offset indicate that they’re in the process of rekindling their relationship.

The 26-year-old “Money” rapper (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) admitted that she and her estranged husband (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) are “working it out” and “taking it slow” after their December split.

“We always going to be a family that’s together,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a video posted on Friday, February 1. “My baby love us both.” The couple share 6-month-old daughter Kulture.

The seven-time Grammy nominee and the Migos member, 27, stepped out together later that same day in Atlanta, Georgia, in pictures obtained by TMZ. The pair enjoyed a night out at OAK.

Cardi addressed reunion rumors earlier this week as she left a courthouse in Queens on Thursday, January 31. When asked if she is “back with Offset,” she replied, “We’re working things out, baby.”

The “I Like It” crooner appeared in court on Thursday for her assault case, which was adjourned until April 4. She was arrested in October 2018 after an August fight at a strip club. A public information officer from the New York Police Department told Us Weekly at the time that two women “were attacked with chairs, bottles and other items.” According to TMZ, the musician allegedly was the aggressor in the situation.

Us reported earlier this month that the estranged pair, who wed secretly in September 2017, have been in “constant communication” since their separation. “For their daughter as well as because they love each other.”

The source added: “Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together very soon.”

Cardi and Offset have reunited on multiple occasions since their split, including once in Puerto Rico around the holidays, two weeks after she announced that they called it quits. Her reasoning: “I just had to get f—ked. That’s all.”

