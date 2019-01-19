Don’t write off Cardi B and Offset just yet. The rappers’ relationship may not be officially over after all.

The 26-year-old “Money” crooner (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and the 27-year-old Migos member (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) have been in “constant communication” since their December split, a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly. “For their daughter as well as because they love each other,” says the insider of the pair, who share 6-month-old Kulture.

The source adds: “Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together very soon.”

The Grammy nominee has been working nonstop since she announced her separation from her estranged husband. Earlier this month, she performed at the Mount Maunganui Bay Dreams Festival in Tauranga, New Zealand, where she stopped to “take this wedgie out my ass.”

The “Bad and Boujee” singer, for his part, recently made his debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi B and Offset reunited in Puerto Rico less than two weeks after their breakup because, according to the New York native, she “just had to get f–ked. That’s all.”

The aforementioned meetup came shortly after the Georgia-born musician crashed her Rolling Loud Festival performance with an arrangement of flowers that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi.” The pair split amid rumors that Offset had cheated on his wife but he denied the allegations.

