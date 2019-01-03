Keeping it real. Cardi B had no shame about having a wedgie during her performance at the Mount Maunganui Bay Dreams Fesitval in Tauranga, New Zealand.

A fan posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, January 2, of the Grammy nominee pausing her set to take care of some important business. “Anyways, y’all, I need to take a little break,” Cardi told the crowd. “I’mma be right back. I gotta take this wedgie out my ass.”

The singer, who was dressed in an emerald green body suit with flared sleeves that showed off her behind, then ran off the stage to growing cheers from the audience.

While the “Money” rapper didn’t show off the hilarious moment on her own social media accounts, she did post a video of the twerking that led to the ordeal to Instagram on Thursday, January 3. “New Zealand,” she captioned the clip of herself bouncing her butt up and down.

The musician is known for being candid with her fans. On December 22, she spoke out in a live video on Instagram about her reunion with her estranged husband, Offset, in Puerto Rico last month after photos of the pair together surfaced, telling followers, “I just had to get f—ked. That’s all.”

Cardi announced that she and the Migos rapper, 27, were calling it quits on their marriage with a now-deleted video on Instagram on December 4. “Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said in the video. “And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce.”

A source told Us exclusively in December that she had no plans to reconcile with the rapper: “She’s not considering getting back with Offset.”

