Back on? Cardi B and Offset were spotted together in Puerto Rico on Friday, December 21, two weeks after she announced their split.

TMZ published photos of the “Money” rapper, 26, and the Migos member, 27, riding a jet ski during a pre-holiday vacation. Eyewitnesses told the website that the estranged couple seemed cozy as they enjoyed a sunny day with friends.

Cardi, who is scheduled to perform in San Juan at the Electric Holiday festival on Friday night, was all smiles as she wrapped her arms around Offset, who drove the jet ski through the water.

The former stripper revealed on December 4 that she called it quits with the “Bad and Boujee” rapper just 14 months after they secretly married in the bedroom of their Atlanta home.

“We got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “It’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that Cardi was “not considering getting back with Offset,” while a second insider revealed that the breakup was “really bothering” the Georgia native.

Offset surprised Cardi on stage during her Rolling Loud Festival performance on December 15 with a floral arrangement that spelled out, “Take Me Back Cardi.” He was criticized on social media for the grand gesture, but his estranged wife was quick to defend him during an Instagram Live session.

“Violating my baby father isn’t going to make me feel any better, because at the end of the day, that’s still family,” she said, referencing the pair’s 5-month-old daughter, Kulture.

More recently, a source told Us, “Cardi and Offset will spend Christmas together … for their daughter.”

