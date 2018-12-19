Keeping each other close. Cardi B and Offset are not in a relationship anymore, but they won’t let their split affect their family.

The estranged couple still plan to enjoy the holidays together with their 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, but there won’t be a romantic reunion in the near future. “Cardi and Offset will spend Christmas together, but that doesn’t mean she is going to take him back,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They’re spending Christmas together for their daughter.”

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, announced on December 4 that she and Offset, 27, called it quits after one year of marriage. “We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she explained in an Instagram video. “I guess we grew out of love. I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Amid cheating rumors, the Migos rapper later apologized to his estranged wife for “breaking [her] heart, breaking [their] promise, breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish, messed-up husband.” He also addressed the pair’s daughter directly and admitted he wants to be in her life, despite the breakup.

“Kulture, I want to spend Christmas with you. I wanna be able to spend the rest of my life with you,” he said via Instagram on Friday, December 14. “I apologize. I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you.”

The next day, Offset crashed the “Bodak Yellow” musician’s performance at the Rolling Loud Festival and begged for forgiveness with a $15,000 Venus Et Fleur floral display that read, “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.” He was slammed for the grand gesture and apologized a few hours later.

“All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” Offset tweeted on Sunday, December 16. “A n—a was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

