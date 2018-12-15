Mea culpa. Offset publicly apologized to Cardi B and the couple’s 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, after the “I Like It” rapper announced their split.

“I only got one birthday wish, and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi,” the Migos member, 27, said in an Instagram video posted on Friday, December 14. “We going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I wanna apologize to you, Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. Doing things I ain’t have no business. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been taking in, and I apologize.”

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper continued: “Breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish, messed-up husband. … I’m trying to be a better person. I wanna get this off my shoulders, I wanna get this off my back. I apologize to you, Cardi. I love you.”

Offset also asked the pair’s daughter for mercy in the clip. “Kulture, I want to spend Christmas with you. I wanna be able to spend the rest of my life with you. I apologize. I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you,” he noted. “I didn’t f—k that girl, but I was entertaining it. … I apologize and I love you. I hope you can forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.”

The musician captioned the post, “F O R G I V E M E @iamcardib A L L I W A N T F O R M Y B D A Y.”

Cardi, 26, announced the separation in an Instagram video on December 4. “We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. … And it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” the seven-time Grammy nominee explained. “I don’t know, it might take some time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset’s alleged mistress Summer Bunni apologized to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper on December 5. She also claimed to TMZ that she has “not messed with Offset since he had his baby.”

“He talks about wanting Cardi back,” a source close to the “Walk It Talk It” rapper told Us Weekly earlier this week. “After she was done with him, she closed off to him romantically and it’s really bothering him. He wants her back.”

Another insider informed Us that the “Money” rapper is not interested in reconciling. “Cardi is strong and going to take care of her daughter and work. She’s going to live the life she built,” the source said. “She’s not considering getting back with Offset. They have been through a lot together and both love Kulture deeply.”

Offset previously spoke out about the split on Sunday, December 9, tweeting: “F—K YALL I MISS CARDI.”

