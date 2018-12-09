Not holding back. Offset bluntly shared his feelings about his estranged wife, Cardi B, less than one week after she announced their split.

“F–K YALL I MISS CARDI,” the Migos rapper, 26, tweeted on Sunday, December 9.

Meanwhile, the “Bodak Yellow” songstress, 26, is handling things in a different way. Two nights prior to her former beau’s proclamation, Cardi gave her first post-split performance at Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday, December 7, and switched up the lyrics to her hit song “Motorsport” to reflect the breakup.

Cardi tweaked a line in the tune that originally read, “I get upset off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Man, we should sell that porn,” to “I get upset off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon’ get a divorce!”

The Bronx born artist announced the couple’s split after a year of marriage in an Instagram video on Tuesday, December 4.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said in the clip. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

She added: “And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset — who shares 4-month-old daughter Kulture with the Grammy nominee — responded in the comments section writing, “Y’all won.”

Hours later, Offset’s alleged mistress, Summer Bunni, spoke out regarding the situation.

“I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby. I didn’t know how serious his marriage was, you know … I feel ashamed,” Bunni claimed to TMZ. “To Cardi B and to her fans and to her family and to her situation: these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home or be a cause of someone just saying, like, ’F—k it,’ to get a divorce or anything like that.”

Cardi — who secretly wed Offset in September 2017 — attended E11Even’s opening party for Art Basel 2018 in Miami the day after announcing their separation.

“Cardi was having an amazing time,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “She was smiling, laughing and dancing like she didn’t have a care in the world. Cardi was partying and making it rain dollar bills on [a] girl there.”

