Drama, drama, drama. Just hours after Cardi B announced she and Offset split, the Migos member’s alleged mistress tearfully apologized to the “Money” rapper because she feels “ashamed.”

“I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby. I didn’t know how serious his marriage was, you know … I feel ashamed,” Summer Bunni claimed to TMZ through tears on Wednesday, December 5.

She then addressed Cardi, 26, directly. “To Cardi B and to her fans and to her family and to her situation: these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home or be a cause of someone just saying, like, ’F—k it,’ to get a divorce or anything like that,” the Instagram star said.

Bunni added that she hasn’t spoken to Cardi since hearing about the breakup but wants her to know she’s a “very genuine person” and didn’t mean any harm.

“No I have not spoken to Cardi B but I would like her to know that I’m a very genuine person and I’m not here to break up her family, or mess up what she has going on with her husband and I’m very sorry that this has happened,” she told TMZ. “I’m very sorry that I didn’t think about my worth as a young lady and I just hope that she can overcome this. I know that her and Offset actually do have love for each other; I can tell. So I just hope that, with this, she can just focus on her love for Offset.”

Bunni also posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday and said the whole experience has been “draining but humbling.”

“Goodmorning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets. During the last 48 hours, I haven’t enjoyed the social media frenzy. Not only is it draining but humbling,” she wrote. “I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it’s funny. I’ve always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed.”

Bunni continued, “I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgement to everyone whom has questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y’all – Summer.”

Bunni allegedly hooked up with Offset, also 26, in June, just weeks before the “Bodak Yellow” musician gave birth to daughter Kulture.

Cardi B, meanwhile, announced the couple’s split in an Instagram video on Tuesday, December 4. “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

The Love & Hip Hop alum specifically said the breakup was “nobody’s fault.”

“I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she concluded. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Cardi was spotted partying at E11EVEN Miami’s Art Basel 2018 opening party with friends Bad Bunny and Teyana Taylor less than 24 hours after announcing the breakup. The rainbow-haired star was in great spirits as the crowd danced to her hits, including “I Like It” and “Drippin.'”

The rappers secretly wed in September 2018, two months after welcoming their daughter. Offset was slammed for allegedly cheating in January after videos surfaced that appeared to show him in bed with other women, but the pair stayed together through the controversy.

“I want to work out my s–t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why,” Cardi told Cosmopolitan in April. “I’m not your property. This is my life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!