Taking things in stride. Cardi B didn’t let the drama of the past week get in the way of her performance at Jingle Ball in NYC on Friday, December 7.

The “I Like It” rapper took the stage for the first time since her split from estranged husband Offset and it went off without a hitch. “@iamcardib opening with Be Careful was perfection #jingleBall,” tweeted one concertgoer. “Love you Cardi! You killed it at @Z100 Jingle Ball and you looked capital F FINE!” tweeted another.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, played a set filled with fan-favorite songs, including “Drip,” “Money Bag,” “Backin’ It Up,” “Money,” “Motorsport,” “Be Careful,” plus her career-making track, “Bodak Yellow.”

The 26-year-old musician, who is nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year, announced her separation from the 26-year-old Migos member earlier this week.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and, you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, December 4. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

Hours after the announcement, the “Bad and Boujee” crooner’s alleged mistress, Summer Bunni, apologized to the “Money” rapper.

“I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby. I didn’t know how serious his marriage was, you know … I feel ashamed,” she claimed to TMZ through tears on Wednesday, December 5.

“To Cardi B and to her fans and to her family and to her situation: these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home or be a cause of someone just saying, like, ’F—k it,’ to get a divorce or anything like that,” the Instagram star said.

Despite the split, the former couple are still planning to raise their 4-month-old daughter, Kulture, together. “Cardi and Offset will continue to coparent,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “Kulture is No. 1 in both of their lives, and Cardi really has a lot of love for him still.”

