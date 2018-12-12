Back to money moves! Cardi B is focusing on the future after her split from husband Offset.

“Cardi is strong and going to take care of her daughter [Kulture] and work. She’s going to live the life she built,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s not considering getting back with Offset. They have been through a lot together and both love Kulture deeply.”

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, announced on December 4 that she and the Migos member, also 26, called it quits after more than a year of marriage.

“The day she announced that she and Offset were over, it was hard for her,” the source tells Us. “But she pushed through and made every commitment she said she would.” (Cardi filmed a new music video in Miami earlier that day and later made a previously scheduled nightclub appearance.)

Cardi told fans in her video announcement that she had been “trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute,” but she ultimately realized that “things just haven’t been working out.”

“It’s nobody’s fault,” she clarified. “I guess we grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know. It might take time to get a divorce, [but] I’m going to always have a lot of love for him.”

Hours later, Offset’s alleged mistress Summer Bunni tearfully apologized to Cardi.

The “MotorSport” collaborators, who secretly married in September 2017 after seven months of dating, had been “having major issues for a long time,” a second source recently told Us. “It just became too much for both of them.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

