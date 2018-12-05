The signs were there. Hours before Cardi B announced her split from husband Offset, she filmed a new music video without her engagement ring.

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, stepped on set in Miami on Tuesday, December 4, in a revealing rhinestone bikini that showed off her toned stomach just five months after welcoming her first child, daughter Kulture, with the Migos member, 26. Her massive, 8-carat diamond ring was noticeably missing from her finger, but her smile was front and center throughout the shoot.

Cardi shocked fans later on Tuesday when she shared a video on Instagram about ending her one-year marriage to Offset.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and, you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners and, you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

The Grammy nominee continued, “It’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Cardi and Offset started dating in February 2017. They secretly married that September in the bedroom of their Atlanta home, but they waited nine months to confirm the news.

The “Walk It Talk It” MC (who has three other children from previous relationships) opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about his wife just three days before she announced their separation. “A lot of new moms don’t know what to do. She’s learning fast,” he raved. “We’re growing together and it’s the best thing.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!