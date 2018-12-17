Offset took to Twitter on Sunday, December 16, to explain why he crashed his estranged wife Cardi B‘s Rolling Loud Festival performance as fans claimed it was a publicity stunt.

“All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” the Migos rapper, 27, wrote. “A n—a was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

As previously reported, Offset walked onto the stage during the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s set in L.A. on Saturday, December 15, carrying a large bunch of flowers after stagehands rolled out a massive Venus Et Fleur floral display that spelled out the words “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.” The arrangement was worth more than $15,000 and featured 2,000 of Cardi’s favorite roses.

As the audience buzzed, some cheering, others jeering, Offset was handed a microphone and told Cardi “I’m sorry” and “I love you.”

The rapper, who announced their split earlier this month after one year of marriage, was visibly uncomfortable and the couple exchanged a few words before he and the huge declaration were removed from the stage.

Fans took to Twitter to slam Offset as well as the promoters of the music festival for ambushing Cardi B, who gamely went on to finish her performance after the awkward interruption.

“All of this Cardi B/Offset stuff feels like SUCH a PR stunt,” wrote one fan, while another claimed that “Bad and Boujee” rapper had been walked onto the stage by Cardi B’s publicist.

“This was a genuine gesture from Offset to Cardi, it was his idea,” a source tells Us Weekly. “What about this is a PR stunt? They live their lives in the public eye and showing someone you care in front of others is something people do.”

Rolling Loud organizers also spoke to Us about the appearance. “Headliners and their teams have full control of the stage and who is allowed on it during their set at Rolling Loud,” the festival’s co-founder Tariq Cherif told Us in a statement. “The festival does not interfere with or influence a headliner’s set list. We have never and will never do anything to change a headliner’s set.”

The promoters had sent out a tweet earlier in the evening alerting fans that they should watch Cardi’s performance but later deleted the message.

“We were tipped off that something was going to happen, but had nothing to do with the organization or execution of it,” Cherif’s statement continued. “Rolling Loud is proud to provide the platform for a queen like Cardi B to absolutely slay her performance. Despite the stunt, she performed hit after hit and electrified the crowd with her talent, energy, choreography, and set design. Cardi B proved herself as a top tier headliner last night, and that should be the story. We look forward to continued business with her in the future.”

Offset, who shares 5-month-old daughter Kulture with Cardi B, had previously tried to apologize to the Grammy nominee on social media.

“We going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I wanna apologize to you, Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. Doing things I ain’t have no business. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been taking in, and I apologize,” he said in an Instagram video on Friday, December 14, his birthday.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you,” he added, addressing reports that the couple had split over his infidelity. “I didn’t f—k that girl, but I was entertaining it. … I apologize and I love you. I hope you can forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.”

