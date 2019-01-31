Love heals all? Cardi B revealed that she and her estranged husband, Offset, have not given up on their marriage just yet.

The 26-year-old rapper was surrounded by reporters as she left court in Queens on Thursday, January 31. “Cardi, are you back with Offset?” one journalist asked.

She replied: “We’re working things out, baby.” Cardi was then escorted out of the building.

The seven-time Grammy nominee’s confession occurred hours after TMZ reported that she and Offset, 27, are officially back together. According to the website, Cardi moved back in to the couple’s home in Atlanta.

The “I Like It” rapper appeared in court on Thursday for her assault case, which was adjourned until April 4. She was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and assault in October 2018 after an August fight at a strip club. A public information officer from the New York Police Department told Us Weekly at the time that two women “were attacked with chairs, bottles and other items.” According to TMZ, Cardi allegedly orchestrated the assault.

Us reported earlier this month that the estranged pair, who wed secretly in September 2017 and share 6-month-old Kulture, have been in “constant communication” since their split “for their daughter as well as because they love each other.”

The source added: “Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together very soon.”

Cardi and Offset were spotted in Puerto Rico around Christmas. The “Money” rapper also gave the Migos member several shout-outs on social media in January.

The MC announced her split from the “Bad and Boujee” artist in December 2018. “We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. … And it’s nobody’s fault,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

