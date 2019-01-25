Another sign of an impending reconciliation? Cardi B gave her estranged husband Offset’s upcoming solo project a shout-out on Twitter.

“Babyfather album too spicy,” she tweeted on Friday, January 25, adding a pepper and a fire emoji.

Babyfather album too spicy 🌶 🔥 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2019

One Twitter user criticized the 26-year-old rapper for supporting the Migos member, 27, writing: “Leave him leave him leave him don’t let him have this control over u.”

Cardi balked at the idea. “Control ?” she responded. “Butch I do what the f—k I want and always have .”

Earlier on Friday, the “I Like It” rapper tweeted about the pair’s 6-month-old daughter, Kulture. “Overly obsessed with my little baby,” she wrote. “I can’t believe me and set made something so precious and perfect.”

The seven-time Grammy nominee announced her split from Offset in December 2018. “Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. … And it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair, who secretly married in September 2017, have been in “constant communication” since their breakup “for their daughter as well as because they love each other.”

The insider added: “Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together soon.”

Cardi shared a sweet pic on Tuesday, January 22, of Offset giving Kulture a smooch during what appeared to be a FaceTime call. She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: “I wanna go home.”

