Take a look at this toned tummy! Cardi B welcomed her daughter, Kulture, in July 2018, and she gave fans a glimpse at her impossibly slim stomach six months later on Monday, January 21.

The 26-year-old rapper’s face was covered by her phone in the Instagram video, but there was no mistaking her hip tattoo. Cardi stood in front of a bathroom mirror in a black bra and gray sweats, running her long, pink fingernails through her hair.

“Hated [sic] or love it ya still listen to BARDI even on the low,” she captioned the footage. The same quick clip was shared on her Instagram Story with the caption, “To wash and detangle all this hair now.”

While many of the “Money” rapper’s followers had something to say about Cardi’s natural hair, most were floored by the new mom’s trim torso. Her abs were on full display in the video, without a single trace of what was once her baby bump.

But this isn’t the first time the Bronx native has wowed fans with her post-baby body progress since she and her estranged husband, Offset, welcomed their baby girl.

Just one month after Kulture’s birth, the Migos rapper, 27, shared a nude shot of his wife on Instagram. Cardi left little to the imagination in the sexy sideways pic, which showed off her hip tattoo and her long pink wig. She looked super slim in the stripped-down shot, and the post-baby body snaps kept on coming.

From gym selfies to red carpet appearances, Cardi has been flaunting her flawless figure for months. Just five days before sharing the bathroom mirror video, the Grammy nominee posed for pics in a denim bra top, jacket and jeans, proving her post-baby body is always on point!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!