Cardi B Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance at the VMAs 2018

Hot mama! Cardi B debuted her post-baby body on the red carpet of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20.

The rapper, who welcomed her daughter Kulture with husband Offset on July 10, showed off her curves in tight, low-cut magenta dress, custom-made by Nicolas Jebran, while also rocking a new pixie cut.

The musician shared a photo from the evening on Instagram, simply writing, “K mom.”

Cardi, who is set to perform at Monday’s show, leads the pack with 10 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Finesse (Remix) with Bruno Mars. Her husband’s group, Migos, is also nominated for Best Hip-Hop video for “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake.

VMAs executive producer Bruce Gilmer teased Cardi’s performance exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Cardi is going to surprise everybody, and what she does will please the fans. We want to keep some mystery behind it,” he teased on Friday, August 17.

Gilmer added: “We’ve got some very interesting collaborations. Half of the artists are bringing guests out and they’re not obvious ones, so look for collaborations you would never expect and won’t see anywhere else.”

An insider told Us exclusively last month that the “I Like It” rapper was loving her life as a new mom.

“This is everything Cardi has ever wanted and she is already embracing motherhood fully,” the insider said. “Her mother and family members have been walking her through the first few weeks and she is cuddled up with her little girl at home.”

