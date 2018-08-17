Is Kulture ready for her closeup? Cardi B is set to open the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, with her first performance since giving birth to her daughter. However, producers are staying tight-lipped about what the new mom has in store for the big night.

“Cardi is going to surprise everybody, and what she does will please the fans,” VMAs executive producer Bruce Gilmer tells Us Weekly. “We want to keep some mystery behind it.”

As for the rest of the show? “We’ve got some very interesting collaborations,” Gilmer teases. “Half of the artists are bringing guests out and they’re not obvious ones, so look for collaborations you would never expect and won’t see anywhere else.”

Cardi, 25, and her husband, Offset, welcomed their little girl on July 10. The Migos member, 26, is also the father of three young children from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea.

Prior to announcing her VMAs performance, the “I Like It” MC was set to return to the stage as the opening act for Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic world tour. She ultimately decided to pull out to spend more time with her baby.

“I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” Cardi wrote on Instagram on July 26. “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding.”

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air on Monday, August 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

