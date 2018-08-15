The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are shaping up to be an out-of-this-world experience! This year, the annual ceremony, which celebrates the best of the best in the music industry, is returning to the iconic venue where it all began in 1984: Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

As the big night approaches, Us Weekly has rounded up everything you need to know, from what time it starts to the presenters to the nominees!

What Time?

The VMAs kick off live on MTV on Monday, August 20, at 9 p.m. ET. The The red carpet pre-show — hosted by Terrence J, Nessa, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino — begins at 8 p.m.

Who Is Presenting?

The coveted Moon Person trophies will be handed out by the Backstreet Boys, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Millie Bobby Brown, Amandla Stenberg, Bebe Rexha, Blake Lively, DJ Khaled, Common, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Keegan-Michael Key, Kyle, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Uzi Vert, Olivia Munn, Shay Mitchell and Teyana Taylor.

Who Is Nominated?

Cardi B leads the pack this year with 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Collaboration for “Finesse (Remix)” with Bruno Mars. Jay-Z and Beyoncé (known collectively as The Carters) follow close behind with eight nods, including Video of the Year for “Apes–t.”

Who Is Being Honored?

Jennifer Lopez will be presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She will also take the stage for her first VMAs performance since 2001. Past recipients of the coveted award include Pink (2017), Rihanna (2016), Kanye West (2015), Beyoncé (2014), Justin Timberlake (2013) and Britney Spears (2011).

