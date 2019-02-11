So much love! Cardi B gushed over her husband, Offset, as he joined her on stage to accept the award for Best Rap Album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10.

“I can’t breathe. Oh my goodness. I’m sorry, I just — the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed,” the 26-year-old musician joked after the Migos rapper, 27, walked her to the stage and kissed her hand.

Cardi then gave a shoutout to the duo’s daughter, Kulture, 7 months. “I want to thank my daughter … I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter, it’s because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete,” she told the audience, noting she only had three songs done. “We was like, ‘We have to get this album done,’ so I could still do [music] videos while I’m still not showing. And it was very long nights.”

Cardi, who became the first solo female artist to ever win Best Rap Album, then thanked all of the artists who worked on Invasion of Privacy, including Offset.

“Husband, thank you. Nah, seriously he was like, ‘You want to do this album, girl,’” she said. “‘You going to have this baby and we going to make this album.’ Thank you so much, everybody.”

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in September 2017. Five months after the “I Like It Rapper” gave birth to Kulture, she announced their split via Instagram. “It’s nobody fault,” she told fans at the time. “I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Last month, however, Cardi admitted that the duo were “working things out.”

Earlier on Sunday, the twosome showed affection on the red carpet, licking each other and holding hands.

