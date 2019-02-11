The PDA is real! Cardi B‘s fanned-out vintage Mugler dress wasn’t the only thing to draw attention on the 2019 Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 10.

That’s because her estranged husband, Offset, arrived at the event alongside the “I Like it” singer, 26. On their way in, the couple talked, posed for pics and even licked each other. Cardi grabbed the Migos rapper, 27, by the chin and stuck her tongue out, and he returned the favor.

This comes two weeks after the Grammy-nominee admitted that she and Offset weren’t over. “We’re working things out, baby,” she told press after a January 31 court appearance.

After welcoming their daughter, Kulture, in December 2018, the pair called it quits in December 2018. Cardi announced their breakup on Instagram.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” the “I Like it” singer said at the time. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

She added: “It’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”