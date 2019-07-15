No lights, no problem! A blackout affected portions of New York City on Saturday, July 13, as Cardi B was throwing an epic first birthday party for her daughter, Kulture Kiari, who turned one on Wednesday, July 10.

Cardi, 26, spent an estimated $400,000 on the soiree, according to TMZ, which was held along Manhattan’s 42nd Street and featured a wide array of rainbow desserts. The “Press” rapper, who wasn’t about to let a little darkness didn’t put an end to the fun, took to her Instagram Stories to show off some of the sweets, which included candy apples covered in different colors, vibrant macaroon towers and at least two adorable birthday cakes for her tiny tot.

Per an Instagram Story from Kulture’s proud dad, Offset, the 12—month-old celebrated her big day by taking a seat on the dessert table and treating herself to some sweets.

And even though the party didn’t go exactly as Cardi planned, the Grammy winner didn’t let a pesky blackout ruin the festive night. “Hi guys! So I just want to say thank y’all so much for coming to Kulture’s birthday party ’cause it was y’all that made it lit,” she said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, July 14. “It was so lit … Let me tell y’all something. Y’all made it lit because the fact that when I got there the lights went off in the party, it was, like, a whole hour with no lights, no music, but it was still lit.”

Cardi later revealed that, thanks to a generator, music and some of the lights came on, but the summertime soiree continued without air conditioning. “We was literally melting,” she recalled. “But people was still dancing, having fun.”

According to the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum, even when power was restored, the lights managed to go off once more as she and Offset, 27, were about to cut Kulture’s birthday cake. “And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave,” she continued. “And it’s ’cause of y’all. And it was such a fun party. Thank you so much.”

In the caption for her video post about the shindig, Cardi slammed the unexpected power outage and “my f–king luck,” but once again praised her guests for making the party one to remember in spite of the less than ideal circumstances. As she put it: “WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION!!!”

The upcoming Hustlers star also noted that she and her little girl had “so much f–king fun” at the party. “Thank ya sooo much everybody that came, I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell,” she added.

Scroll down to see all the rainbow desserts served at Kulture’s first birthday party!