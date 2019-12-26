Home sweet home! Cardi B revealed she and her husband, Offset, closed on a lavish new mansion in Atlanta via Instagram on Tuesday, December 24 — just in time for the holiday.

The “I Like It” rapper, 27, gave fans a tour of the new digs in a series of videos posted to the social media platform. Cardi explained that finding their dream home wasn’t an easy feat. She and Offset, 29, had a hard time agreeing on both the house’s design and location but after two years of searching, they found a winner.

“It has been a roller coaster. Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t [agree] on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they [were] in are not to good,” Cardi captioned a video of their home. “We even thought about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated.”

According to TMZ, the couple settled on the 22,500-square-foot house, which was listed for $5.75 million and sits on close to six acres of land. The home features floor-to-ceiling marble, a wine cellar, an in-home gun range, a showroom garage, a library, a man cave for Offset and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Cardi admitted that she and the Migos member both love their new home for different reasons.

“Back of the house …….We closed late today .Next time we would show ya in the daytime !There is so much to see .I love the home in the daytime @offsetyrn likes it in the night,” she captioned another video showing off the pool in their backyard.

Another jaw-dropping feature includes a kitchen with two islands and a massive pantry. The couple, who are parents of 17-month-old daughter Kulture, also have a giant master bedroom with two walk-in closets.

