Cardi B had a funny response when asked if she would make up with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj amid their long-running feud.

“Is there ever a chance that you and Nicki would make up and perform together,” Marc Malkin, a reporter for Variety, asked the rapper, 26, on the red carpet at an event on Friday, April 12.

She had a priceless expression as she looked to the side, presumably at her rep, and then back at Malkin, who awkwardly added “Okurrr,” in an attempt to make light of his question.

It prompted Cardi to just giggle in a really weird way.

“I love your laugh,” the reporter said as she continued to cackle.

As previously reported, the two rappers got into a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week party in September.

“Cardi came in swearing and shouting,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch. Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki and then threw her shoe at Nicki.”

The Grammy winner, who was escorted out of the party by police, was later seen with a bump on her forehead.

The “Chun-Li” rapper, 36, subsequently addressed the incident on her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, calling the incident “mortifying and humiliating.”

She also denied accusations that she had dissed Cardi’s parenting of her daughter Kulture, 9 months. “I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting,” Minaj said.

In February, the “Good Form” rapper announced that she would no longer work with BET or be a part of the BET Experience after the network trolled her over Cardi’s Grammys win.

The following month, she was dragged by her own fans after canceling a concert in Bordeaux, France. The audience at the show chanted Cardi’s name at the venue after Minaj’s last-minute cancellation due to technical difficulties. “The artist is just as mad as the fans when a show can’t go on,” she insisted. “I love seeing my fans.”

