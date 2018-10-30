Everyone loves a good ol’ fashioned rap beef. Through the years, some of the biggest names in hip-hop have been involved in high-profile feuds with one another.

The months-long drama between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B came to a head with a physical fight at a 2018 New York Fashion Week party, but ended a month later when the pair called a truce on social media. Another infamous rivalry had a more tragic fate: The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur were fatally shot within six months of each other in the mid-‘90s after years of back-and-forth diss tracks. Biggie and Tupac’s murders remain unsolved.

Watch the video above to revisit five of the biggest rap feuds of all time, including Drake vs. Pusha T and Eminem vs. Machine Gun Kelly.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!