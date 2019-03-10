Nicki Minaj Speaks Out After Canceling Second Show As Fans Chanted ‘Cardi B’

Nicki Minaj took to social media to explain why she canceled a second show on her Juice WRLD tour at the last minute as upset fans chanted Cardi B’s name at the venue.

The “Chun-Li” singer, 36, pulled out of performing at her concert in Bordeaux, France, on Saturday, March 9, and later posted a video on Instagram to tell fans what happened.

“You guys, it’s not in my best interest not to perform and lose money and aggravate my fans,” she said quietly after taking a long, slow drag on a cigar. “I love performing for my fans. I’m more excited than you are before the show. These two cities that had technical issues were cities that I had never been to before and we tried to add them but they just didn’t have the power in the building to facilitate my show. And they didn’t tell us that until three hours before the show as opposed to when we did sound check, they said it was fine.”

“But anyway, every artist has technical difficulties and has to cancel shows,” she concluded. “I wanna tell you guys that I love you dearly and I really hope to make it up very soon.”

The apology came a little too late for fans who filled the Arkea Arena on Saturday night and angrily chanted the name of Minaj’s rival rapper Cardi B after the cancellation was announced and the crowd began filing out. (The “Please Me” rapper and Minaj memorably got into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week event last September.)

She also tweeted, “Why would an artist cancel a show & lose money? What for? When they’re already in the building, dressed, etc. The artist is just as mad as the fans when a show can’t go on. I love seeing my fans. Nothing can stop me. B4 the show, juice WRLD & I are just as excited as u guys are.”

Why would an artist cancel a show & lose money? What for? When they’re already in the building, dressed, etc. The artist is just as mad as the fans when a show can’t go on. I love seeing my fans. Nothing can stop me. B4 the show, juice WRLD & I are just as excited as u guys are. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) March 9, 2019

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper, who previously pulled the plug on a show in Bratislava, Slovakia, on February 22, returned to her hotel on Saturday night and quickly shouted an apology to fans from her balcony.

Minaj later went out with boyfriend Kenneth Petty and attended a carnival, where he showed off his boxing prowess in an Instagram video.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!