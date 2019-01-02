Watch Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kiss Her Feet in PDA-Packed Video

A PDA-filled new year. Nicki Minaj kicked off 2019 by posting a video of her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, kissing her feet in an outdoor hot tub.

The “Chun-Li” rapper, 36, shared the intimate clip of Petty, 40, planting pecks across her toes on Instagram on Tuesday, January 1. The couple started off by relaxing in the bubbling water before Petty took Minaj’s legs in his hands and began kissing the soles of her feet as she giggled in enjoyment. He later grabbed her bridal style and lifted her out of the hot tub.

“Fendi PINK on. Chun-Li links on,” the “Super Bass” musician captioned the video, adding several tongue emojis and a single foot emoji.

The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve at LIV nightclub in Miami, where Minaj was performing with Lil Wayne. “BLESSINGS & A HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL,” she later wrote on Instagram along with a picture of herself sitting on Petty’s lap, which she also posted Tuesday.

The “Barbie Dreams” MC made her relationship with Petty, whom she grew up with in Queens, New York, Instagram official in early December. Despite their short time together, they’re already thinking about having kids. “Nicki has always wanted to become a mother, and that’s something she and Kenny have discussed,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively a few weeks later. “She really believes that he has changed since his troublesome days, but some of her friends are still a bit wary.”

Petty has been a registered sex offender in the state of New York since 1995 when he was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1994. Seven years later, he was sentenced to prison after being convicted of manslaughter. But despite his troubled past, Minaj has always defended her man.

“He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship,” she told a fan on Instagram last month. “But go awf, Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

