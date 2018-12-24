Ready for the next step? Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, are getting serious after just a few weeks of dating.

“Nicki is absolutely head over heels in love with Kenny,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.“

The rapper, 36, and her beau made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month and are already discussing having kids.

“Nicki has always wanted to become a mother, and that’s something she and Kenny have discussed,” the insider adds. “She really believes that he has changed since his troublesome days, but some of her friends are still a bit wary.”

Petty had to register as a sex offender in New York state in 1995 after he was convinced of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl the year prior. He was also convicted of manslaughter in 2002 and went to prison as a result.

The “Barbie Dreams” crooner defended Petty despite his past shortly after she posted her first picture with him on social media. “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship,” she told a fan on December 10. “But go awf, Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Petty is clearly serious about his romance with Minaj, as he recently got his first-ever tattoo — “Onika,” the musician’s real first name — on his neck. The “Bang Bang” songstress showed off her man’s ink via Instagram on Friday, December 21, writing, “Did ya tat hurt zaddy? his first tat. Frontin like it didn’t sting #Onika #HeavyOnIt #SuperSleezy.”

Minaj and Petty’s relationship has quite the history. A source told Us earlier this month that they grew up in Queens, New York, together and first dated when they were teens. They reconnected when she went back to their hometown around Thanksgiving and “handed out turkeys” in the community.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

