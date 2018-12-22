Making things permanent? Nicki Minaj revealed boyfriend Kenneth Petty’s first-ever tattoo in an Instagram post on Friday, December 21 — and it was solely in her honor.

“Did ya tat hurt zaddy? 😝 his first tat,” the “Bang Bang” rapper, 36, captioned a video in which she showed off the ink that read, “Onika,” which is Minaj’s real first name. “Frontin like it didn’t sting 😩 #Onika #HeavyOnIt 😋👅 #SuperSleezy 〽️🐝💤”

In the clip, Minaj can be seen fixing her hair and talking to her beau before panning to the large tribute on Petty’s neck as he leans against the counter and tells her it didn’t hurt “at all.”

The tattoo comes less than two weeks after the “Barbie Dreams” crooner sparked backlash when she showed off her love — who has a checkered criminal past — on Instagram.

Petty has served prison time after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. He has also been a registered sex offender in New York state since 1995 when he was convicted of attempted rape for an incident involving a 16-year-old girl the previous year.

The Other Woman actress recently came to the defense of Petty in an Instagram comment. “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf, Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that “Nicki and Kenneth dated when she was a teenager, before she was famous.”

The insider added that the pair “linked up when she handed out turkeys for Thanksgiving in her hometown” of Queens, New York, where both Minaj and Petty grew up.

Prior to her relationship with Petty, Minaj dated Safaree Samuels, Meek Mill and Nas.

