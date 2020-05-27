Cardi B Admits She 'Sucks It In' When Modeling a Tiny String Bikini

So refreshing! Cardi B knows how to keep it real when it comes to body confidence and expectations — and we are so here for it.

When showing off her toned physique in a tiny black string bikini on Tuesday, May 26, the rapper admitted that she is, in fact, sucking in her stomach. And honestly, who hasn’t been there?

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

“I suck the s–t out my stomach for this pic so appreciated,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying a pic of herself posing on a float wearing lace-up Jessica Rich stilettos and an itty bitty swimsuit.

But that’s not all! She then shared an Instagram Video on Wednesday, in which she walked towards the camera in the bikini with her tummy sucked in. Then, when she turns to the side to show off her profile she lets her stomach go. She captioned this incredibly relatable clip, “Suck it in life.”

View this post on Instagram Suck it in life . A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 26, 2020 at 9:50pm PDT

Many fans flocked to the comments to celebrate her candidness, including Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley. “Best thing I’ve seen all year 😂😂🙌🏼🙌🏼,” she wrote.

“Same here sis!!! 😂,” commented actress Antonique Smith. “Thank you for the honesty! 😂🙌🏾❤️.”

Not only was this bikini modeling a chance for the 27-year-old to be real with people, but it also proved to be a great opportunity to show off her new ink

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

On Friday, May 22, the Hustlers actress took to her Instagram Story to flaunt her new, extensive, colorful back tattoo.

“Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh,” she explained of the detailed flower and butterfly design.

The artist, Jamie Schene, also shared the video, writing, “It was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)