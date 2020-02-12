Demi Lovato is back on social media! And she’s finally opening up about the stunning spiritual angel tattoo she got in December.

The Anyone singer shared a photo of the new ink on Instagram on Tuesday, February 11, after taking a break from the media platform ahead of her Grammys and Superbowl performances.

Turns out the 27-year-old made an appointment with L.A.-based celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi, but wasn’t sure what sort of design she wanted. What she did know, though, is that she wanted it to have a special meaning.

“I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having,” explained Lovato on Instagram.

The result was a stunning upper back tattoo with intricate details that reflected Lovato’s journey. She detailed its meaning on Insta: “Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding.”

She continued, “Alessandro, you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience … the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! 💉 ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.”

When Capozzi posted a photo about the tattoo in December, he also offered some information about its meaning. “We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit,” he wrote. “The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward.”

Before the buzzed-about angel tattoo, Lovato got the word “survivor” inked on her neck to mark how far she’s come since her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

That’s just two out of her 20+ tattoos, each of which is important to the singer in its own special way.

