We’ll have what she’s having! Vera Wang is living proof that age means nothing when it comes to beauty and style. People simply cannot get enough of her chic quarantine looks and we don’t blame them. She looks incredible!

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

The 70-year-old hasn’t let the COVID-19 quarantine stop her from dressing up. The designer is modeling all kinds of stylish ensembles while stuck at home, from bridal gowns to workout gear.

One particular pic that has garnered lots of attention is a snap of her showing off flat abs in a bright orange sports bra and tiny white shorts. When one follower asked how she keeps her stomach so toned, she replied, “work, sleep, vodka drink and small sun.”

Other standouts include a high-low number in which she paired a feather-adorned blouse with Adidas tracksuit leggings. She tied the whole thing together with the coolest white, loafer-style pumps.

And on the night of the Met Gala, Wang paid tribute to the Super Bowl of fashion donning a totally done-up outfit complete with a tangerine ruffle open-skirt gown with black shorts. Naturally, she topped it off with a coronavirus-approved matching protective face mask. “Masking it out of doors in Miami…. ode to the ‘Met’ Gala tonight,” she wrote alongside the snap.

Keep scrolling to see all of Wang’s best looks from quarantine.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)