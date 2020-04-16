An Epic Pic of Lauren Hutton Smoking in the Bathroom at the 2011 Met Gala

No Met Gala? No problem! Alexa Chung has got you covered with one of the most epic throwback pictures from the big event — captured on a Blackberry, no less!

On Thursday, April 16, the British fashionista posted a picture to her Instagram feed that showcases a group of major A-lister stars mingling in the bathroom during the Met Gala. The shot features Yoko Ono, Rihanna, Stella McCartney and Salma Hayek standing around while modeling legend Lauren Hutton smokes a cigarette.

The Met Gala’s Theme and Style Evolution Through the Years

“Ancient maybe even Blackberry,” Chung clarified in the accompanying caption. “Solid line up.” No kidding! These are some of the most stylish, famous women in the world… all in one place.

Judging by Rihanna’s gown (since she’s always in a standout ensemble), we can make out that it was taken at the 2011 Met Gala. For the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty theme, the Fenty Beauty founder opted for a design by McCartney, which explains why the British designer seems to be kneeling down fixing the songstress’ black lace frock.

See The Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time

Hayek kept it literal when it came to the theme, donning a draping, one-shoulder McQueen number with a sweetheart neckline. Ono went big accessorizing her skirt and jacket pairing with a white netted hat.

However, it’s Hutton in the background who makes the shot, leaning on a wall, smoking. Especially now that smoking is strictly forbidden.

In 2017, a series of photos made the rounds that showcased guests such as Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson and Marc Jacobs smoking in the women’s room. Donors and board members were reportedly very upset to see this going on, so in 2018 Anna Wintour ensured that extra security and measures would be taken so it wouldn’t happen again. This included a note on the invitations and signs posted inside that read “no smoking.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)