Peanut butter, jelly and … Cheetos? Believe it or not, those are the three ingredients that comprise Channing Tatum’s “perfect sandwich,” and that’s just the tip of the bizarre food combo iceberg.

While the 21 Jump Street star likes his sandwiches with a cheesy crunch, Adrienne Bailon prefers hers with a fruity flavor. More specifically, the Cheetah Girls star makes her tuna salad with fruit punch before she puts it between two slices of bread. As if that wasn’t odd enough, the That’s So Raven alum then dips the sandwich in even more fruit punch for an added dose of sweetness.

According to a January 2019 YouTube video about her eating habits, that’s just one of Bailon’s interesting culinary quirks. The “Step Up” singer also likes white rice smothered in peanut butter and banana slices in her cheese quesadillas. “You have to have an open heart and an open mind for this one,” she said of the “bomb” taste sensation.

Selena Gomez is another star who has a fondness for questionable food pairings. As the “Lose You to Love Me” singer explained during a July 2010 appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, she likes her popcorn with Tabasco sauce and a dash of salt and she then dips the movie snack in some “optional” pickle juice.

Though Fallon was initially wary of trying the savory snack, upon giving it a taste he deemed it “really phenomenal” and called it his “new favorite popcorn.”

When the Monte Carlo star accused the Saturday Night Live alum of “lying” to appease her, he doubled down on his approval of the uncommon creation. “I swear!” he said. “I really like it a lot. It’s fantastic.”

The Spring Breakers star’s love of pickles doesn’t stop there. She also likes slices of the brined food on top of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. ”Apparently the things I snack on are very abnormal,” Gomez wrote in a July 2009 tweet after a pal called out her eating habits. “I think not. Reese’s [Peanut Butter Cups] and pickles are my favorite together. They just work for many reason [sic] than one.”

