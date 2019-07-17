The hotly anticipated trailer for Hustlers finally dropped on Wednesday, July 17, but fans were disappointed to see a lacking presence of star Cardi B.

The upcoming flick’s debut trailer gives stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu plenty of screen time. While the Bronx native’s hit song “Money” plays throughout, fans only get a brief glimpse of the rapper, 26, toward the beginning.

When the Hustlers film shared the trailer to its official Twitter page on Wednesday, members of the Bardi Gang promptly voiced their dissatisfaction with Cardi’s small presence. One fan noted that they “definitely wanna see more of Cardi” in the movie, and a second person added that they “hope to see more of Cardi.”

Another Twitter commenter wrote that they “thought this was [a] Cardi B movie,” and a fourth individual questioned, “Where’s Cardi on the trailer?”

One user’s feedback, in particular, brought about a reply from the film’s official Twitter account when the commenter tweeted: “Kinda disappointed in the trailer. Where is Cardi B (I understand it’s a supporting roll [sic]), and why is her name LAST like come on now #bardigang.”

The Hustlers handle then responded by providing some encouragement to the concerned fan. “NNN honey just wait. @iamcardib IS this movie,” the film’s account tweeted. “We aren’t giving it all away just yet. #HustlersMovie.”

Cardi has a supporting role in the anticipated movie as Diamond. The “Press” rapper, Lopez, 49, and Wu, 37, star alongside Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart and Lizzo. Inspired by a true story, Hustlers follows a group of former strip club employees as they team up to con their Wall Street clients.

Madeline Brewer, who also boasts a supporting role, opened up to Cosmopolitan about the film in June. While the Handmaid’s Tale actress noted how Lopez was “really nice” to her on set, she also shared that the “Money” rapper only shot on Hustlers for one day due to her busy schedule.

Lorene Scafaria, who wrote and directed the film, told Vulture that she “chased Cardi for two years” to recruit her to play Diamond.

“I got back a ‘We know, we’ll get back to you,’” she explained to Vulture on Wednesday. “I didn’t know if I was talking to her or somebody else.”

Unlike her Hustlers costars, Cardi has experience with stripping. When she spoke to CBS in December 2018 about her past, she said it allowed her to feel “powerful.”

“A lot of women here, they taught me to be powerful,” the Grammy winner said at the time. “I did gain, like, a passion and love [for] performing. It made me feel pretty.”

Hustlers hits theaters nationwide on Friday, September 13.

