Spikes! Gold Masks! Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Looks Are Too Good

Can’t stop, won’t stop! Just three weeks after giving birth to her second child, Cardi B rolled up to Paris for Fashion Week. And since she touched down in the City of Love, the 28-year-old rapper has served up some seriously amazing looks.

Because whether she’s strolling the streets with husband Offset or showing up to fashion houses to admire couture creations, the “WAP” singer proved the her post-baby fashion is a force to be reckoned with.

And surprise, surprise: social media had something to say about each and every one of her ensembles. Given that she’s worn everything from golden nipple embellishments to coats that could quite literally kill, it’s easy to understand why.

On Thursday, September 30, the star was spotted leaving her hotel in a Richard Quinn trench coat with studs and spikes galore. The leather number was cinched at the waist and had a slew of zipper embellishments. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper paired the coat with platform boots, a conductor’s hat and square frame sunglasses.

Turn to Twitter and fans were buzzing about. “THE CAMPNESS OF IT ALL,” a user wrote. Another captioned a photo of her look: “Cardi B is the new fashion icon.”

One day prior, Cardi stepped out with Offset in two Schiaparelli ensembles. For date night, she opted for a sleek look, wearing a sophisticated black and gold coat, sheer tights and leather beret.

“I’ll get him hot show him what I got,” the singer captioned an Instagram post of her look. “Bishhhh you are serving,” a follower commented. “Eat! Serve! Repeat!” another person wrote.

Earlier that day, she channeled her inner “Marie Antoinette” in a gorgeous tweed blazer complete with gold nipple covers. She accessorized the top with leather gloves, an exorbitant amount of gold jewels and an abstract face mask that sparked comparisons to everything from a superhero to an alien.

Before embracing her Schiaparelli ensembles, the mom of two was outfitted by Mugler. In fact, the designer dressed her for her first post-baby red carpet appearance!

For the event, she went all out. From the sequin gown and dramatic feather cape to the blonde wing and blinged-out brows, Cardi didn’t mess around. She even kept her blonde hair for her second outing, in which she wore a chic and sexy black bustier.

To see all these looks and more of Cardi’s fabulous fashion from Paris Fashion Week, keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounded ‘em all up, ahead.