Mama’s night out! Cardi B, who welcomed her second child earlier this month, traded in a burp blanket for a sexy bustier before stepping out for her first red carpet appearance as a mom of two.

The 28-year-old singer decided to make a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week — and her she proved that her post-baby fashion is going to be equal parts fierce and fabulous.

For the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, which went down on Tuesday, September 28, the “WAP” rapper stepped out in a fiery ensemble created by the designer. Complete with head-to-toe sequins, a sexy bustier, sleek gloves and a massive feather-trimmed cape, there’s no question that the star went all out for her return to the red carpet. Oh, and don’t even get Us started on her glitzy red eyebrows …

Cardi’s sexy fashion escapade didn’t stop there though. Later that evening, she switched into another monochromatic ensemble that was equally as over-the-top.

Her look, which was another creation from Mugler, consisted of a sheer slip dress layered underneath a leather bustier. The bodice featured feather embellishments along the breasts and matching gloves.

The Hustlers star took to Instagram to show off her outfit. “Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris! Truly one fly favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius,” she captioned her post.

Fans wasted no time jumping into the comments section to hype up the star’s post-baby body. Cardi shares her second child and daughter Kulture, whom she welcomed in 2018, with husband Offset.

“Whoooooo just had a baby!? 😭,” a follower wrote, while another chimed in with: “U look good mama.” Someone else pointed out, “Cardi just had a baby three weeks ago😍.”

The star shared the news that her second child arrived on Monday, September 5. “9/4/21🦕💙🧸,” she captioned a photo of herself, Offset and their baby.

Cardi first announced her pregnancy in June at the BET Awards. The star, who was performing at the awards show, stepped on stage in a sheer, bling-encrusted Dolce and Gabbana jumpsuit that put her bump on full display.

Seconds prior to driving the audience — and viewers — wild, she shared an image to Instagram with a white cast over her belly. She captioned the photo, “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn.”