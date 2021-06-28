Glitz and glam! The 2021 BET Awards were filled with just as many fabulous performances and jaw-dropping moments (cough, cough Cardi B announcing her second pregnancy) as it was with fabulous fashion.

Singers and celebs made their way to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27. And from the second they started showing up, it was clear they were putting their best stiletto-clad foot forward.

The event, which was hosted by Taraji P. Henson, brought out some seriously stylish stars like H.E.R. and Andra Day, so the bar was set pretty high.

As such, everyone brought their A-game. From edgy ensembles like Coi Leray’s Venus Prototype crop top and Hood by Air baggy pants to glitzy gowns like KJ Smith’s Yoursef Al Jasmi’s beaded frock, the stars served up every kind of look under the sun.

Metallic definitely had a moment, with Ciara shimmering in a silver Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, Sevyn Streeter stunning in a Laroxx genie-inspired two-piece set and Ashanti glittering in a gorgeous Julien Macdonald gown.

Some skipped the sparkle though in favor of simple black or white dresses and getups. Take Queen Latifah, who rocked a Thom Browne skirt suit, or Issa Rae, who went with a Balmain blazer dress.

Bling was also of the essence. For example, Megan Thee Stallion, who stunned in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown, sparkled in more than 35 carats of Bulgari diamonds.

To see these looks and more of glitz and glamour from the 2021 BET Awards, keep scrolling!