Automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh. Yes, those are the words to Ciara’s smash hit “One, Two Step” featuring Missy Elliott, but they also are just a few of the adjectives we would use to describe the songstress’ fearless fashion sense. From sexy minis to sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns, the singer is a red carpet style chameleon that always keeps Us guessing — and we love her for it!

Working with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (the dream team behind JLo, Jessica Biel and Heidi Klum’s phenomenal wardrobes), the mom of two never shies away from bold colors, cool proportions or unexpected silhouettes that show off her super fit physique (have you seen those legs?!).

Rocking high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, it’s not hard to understand why the singer is a perennial best-dressed list favorite. Keep scrolling to see Ciara’s greatest red carpet hits!