Patriotic! Celebrities like Kate Hudson, Bella Hadid and more are encouraging people to vote through some seriously chic outfits.

With the 2020 presidential elections fast approaching on Tuesday, November 3, A-listers are urging fans to hit the polls. While some are spreading the message through thirst traps, others are rocking their cutest, most stylish ‘vote’ merchandise.

Hudson’s athleisurewear brand, Fabletics, launched a limited-edition Exercise Your Right to Vote T-shirt that she modeled in a mirror selfie on August 26. “Today we celebrate #WomensEqualityDay and the fearless females who stood up for the right to make our voices heard over the years,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “We created this limited edition @Fabletics #ExerciseYourVote Tee as a reminder to keep exercising our hard-won right to vote this November.”

There are even sleek accessories promoting the same sentiment. After all, who could forget the dainty, 14-karat gold necklace Michelle Obama wore to the 2020 Democratic National Convention?

But it’s not all about style! Some of the pieces are giving back, many to the nonpartisan I Am a Voter, which is a nonprofit organization working to get people involved in civic engagement. For instance, Stuart Weitzman dropped an exclusive 5050 Vote Boot that’s been seen on stars like Selma Blair, Karlie Kloss and Allison Janney. Though it’s a pricey buy at $695, the net profits go to I Am a Voter. Meanwhile, The Groomsman Suit teamed up with Debra Messing and the nonprofit to help get people registered to vote.

Keep scrolling to check out and shop all the celeb-loved items encouraging people to vote!

